New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday approved China's Sinopharm vaccine against the COVID-19 for emergency use in all countries, a first for a Chinese vaccine, giving the green light for this vaccine to be rolled out globally. China has approved about five of its vaccines for emergency use and especially using Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines both at home and abroad.

This comes as many countries hesitated in using the Sinopharm vaccine as it doesn't have approval from the WHO. The Sinopharm vaccine was authorised by 45 countries across the globe and almost 65 million doses have been administered to adults in these countries.

While WHO has listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen vaccines for emergency use, the Chinese vaccine got delayed recognition due to data-related issues. China was eagerly awaiting the global health body's nod for it to aggressively push the vaccine among different countries.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG). The two jab vaccine is an inactivated vaccine called SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell). Its easy storage requirements make it highly suitable for low-resource settings.

It is also the first vaccine that will carry a vaccine vial monitor, a small sticker on the vaccine vials that change colour as the vaccine is exposed to heat, letting health workers know whether the vaccine can be safely used.

Sinopharm vaccine efficacy for the symptomatic and hospitalised disease was estimated to be 79 per cent, all age groups combined, the WHO said. The efficacy is, however, below the efficacy rates of other WHO vaccines which are in the range of 90 per cent.

However, the WHO has okayed Sinopharm usage from 18 years and above, clarifying lingering doubts about its usage for people above 59 years. China itself listed the vaccine for people in the age group of 18 to 59 years which raised doubts about its efficacy in the senior citizens' population.

Clarifying this issue, WHO said, “Few older adults (over 60 years) were enrolled in clinical trials, so efficacy could not be estimated in this age group. Nevertheless, WHO is not recommending an upper age limit for the vaccine because preliminary data and supportive immunogenicity data suggest the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older persons."

(With PTI Inputs)

