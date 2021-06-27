Due to the rising numbers of Delta variant cases many countries have closed their borders for Indian travellers. However, several nations have allowed Indian travellers but have imposed restrictions on them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delta variant, which was first found in India, has become a cause of concern for people across the world and has led to a rise in daily COVID-19 cases in several countries. Looking at the alarming situation, several countries have closed their borders for Indian travellers. However, several nations have allowed Indian travellers but have imposed restrictions on them.

In South Korea, Indian travellers don't need to quarantine themselves for two weeks if they have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine. However, those who have received Covaxin would need to quarantine themselves for two weeks as the Bharat Biotech vaccine is yet to get the World Health Organisation (WHO) approval.

However, the United States of American has lifted its travel ban from India. Although, students can apply for a visa. Some other national interest exception categories are also allowed to travel. It must be mentioned that mandatory vaccination is not yet a requirement in the US.

Like the US, Germany has also not opened its borders for Indian travellers.

"Numbers of Covid cases are falling in parts of Europe, so some measures are being relaxed. At same time, case-numbers of potentially more transmissible and vaccine resistent variants (esp Delta) are growing in many countries and cause fear of a 4th wave which could reverse the achieved," tweeted German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.



"Against this backdrop, easing travel restrictions from virus-mutation countries not easy case to make. We try to find realistic solutions. We see and hear students' plights, who would not understand them? But also job of virologists and health experts to protect own citizens against next wave," he added.

Meanwhile, there are a few countries -- Russia, Serbia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Albania -- where Indians can travel but they would need a negative RT-PCR test report. In Turkey too, Indians can travel with a negative COVID-19 report but they would need to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen