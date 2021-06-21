After a decline in the numbers of Covid cases, people have started to travel across the country. Countries have reopened their borders for Indian tourist but with strict guidelines.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: Covid-19 has given a major hit to the tourism sector. During the first and second wave, many countries have declared India in the red zone. However, after a drastic reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, many countries have reopened their borders for Indian tourist but with strict guidelines.

Countries like Russia, Egypt, UK, Iceland, and Mauritius have stricken their norms for Covid-19. A negative RT- PCR test along with a full dosage of vaccine is required to enter these countries. On the other hand, a country like Iceland has demanded tourists get vaccinated by EU-approved vaccines like Covishield by AstraZeneca.

The beautiful island of Mauritius will be open in phases, the first phase begins from 15 July to 30 September 2021. People who are vaccinated will get to enjoy resort holidays on Island. As per the guideline people, age 18 years or above should get a full dose of the vaccine along with that a PCR test between 5 to 7 days is required before departure. Tourist, who has stayed more than 14 days, in a resort and has tested negative can enjoy beautiful sightseeing at the Island.

Phase second will start from the 1st of October 2021. People who have been vaccinated are allowed to visit the Island with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. On the other hand, people who are not vaccinated have to be in a 14 days room quarantine for both phases.

The UK has the trickiest norms when it comes to visiting the country. One should first fly to Iceland and stay there for 10 days in order to enter UK borders.



Dubai which has extended the travel restrictions for people coming from India has now started to ease the curbs. Those who hold a valid residency visa and are vaccinated are allowed to enter the country.

After a decline in the numbers of Covid cases, people have started to travel across the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen