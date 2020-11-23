Speaking to CNN at an interview, US coronavirus vaccine programme head Dr Moncef Slaoui said that the government can roll out a vaccine 'the next day' if it gets authorised by the FDA.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States (US), the White House has informed that first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could get it as soon as December 11 or 12.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunisation sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I would expect maybe on day two after approval, on the 11th or on the 12th of December," he told CNN.

"Hopefully, the first people will be immunized across the United States, across all states, in all the areas where the State Departments of Health will have told us where to deliver the vaccine," he added.

His statement comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the US. According to Johns Hopkins University, the deadly infection has affected around 12 million people and claimed 2.55 lakh lives.

During the interview, Slaoui said that the amount of people who need to be vaccinated for life to return to normal is likely to happen in May.

"70 per cent or so of the population being immunised would allow for true herd immunity to take place, that is likely to happen somewhere in the month of May, or something like that based on our plans," he said while speaking about the level of efficacy shown in both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that coronavirus cases are "rapidly rising" across the country, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma