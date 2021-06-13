Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: As the world continues to grapple with the continuous spread of COVID-19 amid a shortage of vaccines in parts of the world, a coronavirus reportedly 96 per cent similar to SARS-CoV-2 has been found in China.

RaTG13 virus, discovered by China’s ‘Bat Lady’ Shi Zhengli, is said to be the second-closest virus to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

Why the discovery of new coronaviruses is significant?

The discovery of a new batch of coronaviruses is significant because there has been a growing demand to investigate China’s role in the COVID-19 outbreak, and whether the SARS-CoV-2 “escaped from lab” in Wuhan. The just-discovered virus strain has also been found in the bats whereas SARS-CoV-2 is also said to be originated in bats, before eventually jumping into humans.

Viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continue to circulate: Chinese researchers

Chinese researchers have claimed that the viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continue to circulate in the bat populations in and out of China.

Also Read
Pakistan's mango diplomacy rejected as 32 countries including US, China..
Pakistan's mango diplomacy rejected as 32 countries including US, China..

"Together with the SARS-CoV-2 related virus collected from Thailand in June 2020, these results clearly demonstrate that viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continue to circulate in bat populations, and in some regions might occur at a relatively high frequency," wrote the researchers.

Global call to investigate COVID-19 origins

As China continues to label lab-leak theories ‘absurd’, Secretary Blinken of the US urged transparency into Chinese coronavirus researches. This was followed by a move in the G-7 conclave in Cornwall, England, by British PM Boris Johnson and the US President Joe Biden to further investigate COVID-19 origins in China.

Also Read
China Blast: 11 killed, 37 injured in gas pipe explosion in Hubei..
China Blast: 11 killed, 37 injured in gas pipe explosion in Hubei..

‘Wuhan lab deleted data to hide lab-leak origin of virus’: Report

A series of papers put in the public domain by a group that calls itself DRASTIC – Decentralised Radical Autonomous Search Team – has claimed that a section of Wuhan Institute of Virology’s database was taken down on 12 September 2019, weeks before the first COVID-19 case was detected. The database, whose administrator was Shi Zhengli herself, had crucial information on Coronavirus researches which were ongoing in the lab.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma