Covid-19 Remains Public Health Emergency Of International Concern: WHO

THE WORLD Health Organization on Monday alerted people over Covid-19 pandemic and said that it still continues to remain a public health emergency of international concern.

"The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concurs with the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," said the UN Health agency in an official statement.

"The Director-General acknowledges the Committee’s views that the Covid-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point and appreciates the advice of the Committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences," the statement read further.

"In addition, surveillance and genetic sequencing have declined globally, making it more difficult to track known variants and detect new ones. Health systems are currently struggling with Covid-19 and caring for patients with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), health workforce shortages, and fatigued health workers," he said.

The Director-General also mentioned that although the world is in a better place now, a year after it saw the Omicron outbreak, over 1,70,000 Covid-19 deaths have been reported across the world in the last eight weeks. "While the world is in a better position than it was during the peak of the Omicron transmission one year ago, more than 170 000 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported globally within the last eight weeks," he said in the statement.

It's been three years, ever since WHO declared Covid-19 as a global health emergency. The outbreak has not only led to the death of over 6.8 million people, but it's imapact has devasted communities and economies of several countries across the world.

Ghebreyesus also said that he hopes to see n end to the emergency this year, particularly if access to the counter-measures can be improved globally.

"We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce (COVID) hospitalisations and deaths to their lowest possible level," Tedros told in a separate WHO meeting on Monday, according to Reuters.