New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who on Sunday left the country after the Taliban took over Kabul, on Wednesday defended his decision to flee in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. He also denied claims by his country's ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds.

Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates. He thanked Afghan security forces in his message, but also said that the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power.

Ghani further said that he is in talks to return to Afghanistan and denied the allegation that he left Kabul with suitcases full of cash. "I was forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing. Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless," he said in the video.

In a video message, Ghani also said that he left the country in an attempt to avoid bloodshed and backed the recent talks between the terror group and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai to stabilise the country "I didn't want the bloodshed to commence in Kabul as it had in Syria and Yemen. So I decided to go, to leave Kabul," CNN quoted Ghani as saying on Wednesday.

"If I had stayed the President of Afghanistan, people would have been hanged and this would have been a dreadful disaster in our history. I am not fearful of an honourable death, and dishonouring Afghanistan was not acceptable to me, but I had to. I was taken out of Afghanistan to avoid bloodshed and the destruction of Afghanistan," he added, CNN reported.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday said that Ghani left Kabul with four cars and a helicopter stuffed with cash.

"As for the collapse of the regime, it is most eloquently characterised by the way Ghani fled from Afghanistan: four cars were full of money, they tried to put part of the money into a helicopter, but everything did not fit. And some of the money was left on the runway", Sputnik quoted Russian diplomatic mission spokesperson Nikita Ishenko as saying on Monday.

The chaos in Afghanistan ensued as the Taliban entered the country's capital Kabul and took over the power overthrowing the Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani. Soon after the Taliban leaders captured the Presidential Palace, Ashraf Ghani left the country confirming the Taliban's win.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan