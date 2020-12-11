Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: The Pfizer has also applied to the DGCI for an emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In a big move, the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has got a nod from a panel of experts advising the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its emergency use approval in the country. The FDA advisors' committee voted 17 to 4 in favour of emergency authorisation for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

With this, the US might soon start a massive vaccination programme in the US against the deadly COVID-19 infection that has claimed the lives of over 3 lakh Americans. Earlier, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia had approved for emergency use authorisation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

"We have been looking forward to presenting our robust data package to the committee of vaccine experts for the US government since we began our efforts to develop a novel COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year," said Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla after FDA advisers' recommendation.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden lauded the FDA advisors' for their approval, saying it "is a bright light in a needlessly dark time" and that the integrity of science led us to this point.

"We are putting together an experienced team to do just that. Before I take office, we need the Trump administration to purchase the doses it has negotiated with Pfizer and Moderna and to work swiftly to scale manufacturing for the US population and the world. And, we will need Congress to fund our distribution efforts," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer has also applied for emergency use approval in India. However, experts in India have raised concerns over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's use as the medicine requires a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius for storage. However, Pfizer has said that it looking for more opportunities to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

"During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval," Pfizer had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma