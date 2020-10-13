Johnson & Johnson has temporarily paused the trial for Covid-19 vaccine after one of its participants developed an unexplained illness.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Johnson & Johnson has temporarily paused the trial for Covid-19 vaccine after one of its participants developed an unexplained illness. The pause means the online enrollment system has been closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial while the independent patient safety committee is convened.

"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement. The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, it added.

The J&J Phase 3 trial had started recruiting participants in late September, with a goal of enrolling up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world.

The latest development comes days after AstraZeneca Plc temporarily stopped tests of its vaccine after a trial participant got sick. While trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India have resumed, the U.S. trial is still on hold pending a regulatory review.

"It would have to be a serious adverse event. If it was something like prostate cancer, uncontrolled diabetes or a heart attack - they wouldn't stop it for any of those reasons. This is likely to be a neurological event," Reuters quoted Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor Dr. William Schaffner as saying.

Johnson & Johnson did not explain the illness due to privacy concerns. It did say that some participants in studies get placebos, and it was not always clear whether a person suffering a serious adverse event in a clinical trial received a placebo or the treatment, news agency Reuters reported.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha