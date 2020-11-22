European Commission wants to reach a deal with Moderna to cater to the requirement of millions of vaccine shots for a price below USD 25 per dose.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of the forerunners in the run-up to a COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said it will charge governments between USD 25 (approx Rs 1,850) and USD 37 (approx Rs 2,750) per dose of its shot, depending on the amount ordered, according to Chief Executive Stephane Bancel as quoted by German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

“Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50,” he was quoted as saying.

Reuters, in its report, quoted an EU official saying that the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna to cater to the requirement of millions of vaccine shots for a price below USD 25 per dose.

“Nothing is signed yet, but we’re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks,” Bancel told WamS, adding it was just a “matter of days” until a contract would be ready.

India is also in talks with Moderna to cater to its mass requirement of vaccine shots for the 1.3 billion population. However, the deep-freeze storage requirement of the vaccine is posing a major logistical hurdle which has forced the authorities to also look for other alternatives, including the locally tested vaccine candidates.

Moderna has said its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second developer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta