The WHO along with all his partners have included nine experimental COVID-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country has found the first vaccine for the coronavirus the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the vaccine approved by Russia is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing.

The WHO along with all his partners have included nine experimental COVID-19 vaccines within an investment mechanism it is encouraging countries to join, known as the Covax facility. The initiative by the WHO allows countries to invest in several vaccines to obtain early access, while theoretically providing funding for developing countries.

“We don't have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment. We're currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information to understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken and then what the next steps might be,” Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general said on the Russia vaccine, as quoted by news agency AP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the country has successfully developed the world's first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against coronavirus. The country has dubbed the vaccine "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered," he said in a televised address.

"I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks," said Putin. He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

Vladimir Putin, as quoted by Russia Today also said that one of his daughters volunteered in the human trials of the vaccine.

"One of my daughters got the vaccine. In this sense, she took part in the experiment. After the first vaccination, she had a temperature of 38, the next day - 37 and that was all," he was quoted as saying.

Posted By: Talib Khan