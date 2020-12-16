As per the report, the FDA's conducted a review of Moderna's claim that its vaccine candidate is 94.1 percent effective against the coronavirus and found it satisfactory.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United States is likely to grant emergency use authorisation to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate soon after new data suggested that the vaccine is highly effective and safe. According to a New York Times report, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has hinted at granting emergency use license to Moderna. The latest development has raised the hopes of a second vaccine in the US after Pfizer-BioNtech got the FDA's nod to start vaccination.

As per the report, the FDA's conducted a review of Moderna's claim that its vaccine candidate is 94.1 percent effective against the coronavirus and found it satisfactory. The vaccine was tested on 30 thousand people during the third state human clinical trials.

The US is the worst affected country due to coronavirus with over 3,00000 deaths. In its review report, the FDA stated that it has noted some adverse effects of the Moderna vaccine. It said that some people have complained of fever, headache and lethargy after receiving the jab but contended these were not of a serious nature.

Meanwhile, the outgoing United States President Donald Trump Monday announced that the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the country and congratulated people on this. "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" he tweeted.

Last week, Trump had said that he was proud to say that he has "made sure that this vaccine would be free to all Americans." He further said that his administration has already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country. He also claimed that the US is the first country in the world to produce "a verifiable, safe and effective vaccine".





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma