New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday gave provisional authorisation to a 60-second breath test to detect Covid-19. The test developed by a National University of Singapore (NUS) affiliated startup Breathonix, has been named the ‘BreFence Go COVID-19 test’.

The breath test does not require medically trained staff or processing in a laboratory. The National University of Singapore said in its statement that the test is simple to administer by trained personnel “A person only needs to blow into a disposable one-way valve mouthpiece connected to a high-precision breath sampler. The exhaled breath is collected and fed into a cutting-edge mass spectrometer for measurement,” the statement said.

In an early pilot study to determine the accuracy of the test, the Breathonix test reportedly showed 93 per cent and 95 per cent accuracy in the two Singapore and Dubai-based trials.

Cross-contamination unlikely: Breathonix CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Breathonix, the startup which developed the test, said that the cross-contamination is unlikely because of the way ‘BreFence Go COVID-19 test is designed. “Our breath test is non-invasive. Users only need to breathe out normally into the disposable mouthpiece provided, so there will not be any discomfort. Cross-contamination is unlikely as the disposable mouthpiece has a one-way valve and a saliva trap to prevent inhalation or saliva from entering the machine,” Dr Jia Zhunan, CEO, Breathonix said in NUS’s official statement.

Singapore to deploy breathalyser Covid-19 test for Malaysian travellers

Singapore will use the breathalyzers in a deployment trial to screen incoming travellers from Malaysia, The Straits Times reported.

If one tests positive for Covid-19 during the breathalyser test, further confirmation will be made through an RT-PCR test in accordance to the protocol in place in Singapore to control the spread of Covid-19.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma