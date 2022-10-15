Coronavirus Still A Reality: China Defends ‘Zero-COVID’ Policy

THE WIDELY criticised zero-COVID policy was vigorously defended by China's governing Communist Party on Saturday, and a rollback was ruled out. Beijing's efforts were hailed as the "most cost-effective," and the coronavirus is still a "reality," according to Beijing.

Communist Party of China (CPC) spokesperson Sun Yeli claimed that China's efforts to combat COVID-19 have been successful for the nation and that the zero-COVID policy is a science-based initiative.

"COVID has dealt a heavy blow to economies all around the world. As things stand, however, it is still lingering, that is the reality, "he said ahead of the once-in-a-five-year Congress, which begins its weeklong session on Sunday.

Prior to the Congress, Beijing saw unusually large-scale public demonstrations against the zero-COVID policy, which entails periodic lockdowns of cities with cases and stringent control measures, slowing the economy and escalating unemployment.

When asked if the COVID-19 control measures that slowed the economy would be lifted, Sun responded that China's methods were the "most cost-effective" and had the best results for the nation.

"We give top priority to people's health and safety. This is part and parcel of our epidemic response efforts and the dynamic zero-COVID policy has been adopted in light of China's national realities and it is a science-based policy," Sun added.

He said China has a large population that includes elderly people, unequal regional growth, and insufficient medical resources.

"On the whole, the dynamic zero-COVID policy has enabled us to keep infection and fatality rates at a very low level," he said, adding that the policy has worked best for the country.

He also downplayed worries about the slowing Chinese economy.

Under President Xi Jinping's leadership, China's GDP increased by 6.6% each year between 2013 and 2021, exceeding both the global average of 2.6% and the growth rate of other developing nations, which was 3.7%.

China, according to him, continues to be a key stabilising factor and an engine of global economic expansion.

All things considered, Sun remarked, there are still a lot of favourable conditions for China's development.

"The Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential and robust vitality, and the fundamentals for its long-term positive growth remain unchanged," he said.

Sun downplayed the second-largest economy's ongoing downturn by arguing that other factors are just as important to consider as growth rate.

He emphasised that high-quality development is a priority for China.