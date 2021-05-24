COVID-19 Travel Ban: Scroll down to read the complete list of countries that have imposed travel restrictions for flyers from India due to second wave of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The surge in Covid-19 cases in India amid the second wave of pandemic led to many countries restricting the entry of travellers from India. As the reported caseload continue to decline in India, Indian flyers had been expecting the resumption of most international flights. However, the flight ban continues and has even been extended by some airlines.



Here’s the list of countries with flight restrictions from India:

UAE -- The United Arab Emirates had extended the ban on flights from India for an indefinite period except for the cargo flights on April 24. In addition Emirates airlines on Sunday announced the extension of India-UAE travel ban until June 14. Only the UAE Nationals, those with golden residence visas and diplomats following UAE’s Covid protocols will be allowed to travel to UAE from May 31 onwards.

Canada -- Canada on Saturday extended its ban on flights from India till June 21, 2021. The country also banned flights from Pakistan as well as non-essential travel to the US.

Australia -- The country only recently resumed the repatriation flights from Sunday onward, in which only Australian citizens stuck in India can fly back to the country. The overall ban on commercial flight continues.

New Zealand -- New Zealand’s travel ban to and from India continues until further orders.

United Kingdom -- Although India had been put on red list by the UK due to surge in Covid-19 cases, people with residency rights are allowed to travel back to the country. Air India had resumed flights from various Indian cities to UK from May 1 onwards.

Oman -- Oman too had placed a ban on flights from India till indefinite period from April 24th onwards. The Omani citizens, however, have been allowed entry in the entry upon negative Covid-19 test report. Upon arrival they will have to undergo 14-day institutional quarantine.

Nepal -- India’s Himalayan neighbour had banned all flights to India on April 28. The restrictions continue and are yet to be eased by Nepalese authorities.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma