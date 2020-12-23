The Chilean authorities said that the first group of 36 people includes 26 military personnel while 10 are civilians. The authorities further stated that the positive patients have so far not shown any COVID-19 complications.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the world is gearing up for the vaccine, the coronavirus has reached every corner of the world with fresh infections being reported from Antarctica. Chilean authorities have recently announced that 58 people stationed at two military bases in the continent or on a navy ship have been tested for the deadly pathogen.

So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases. Chile’s army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen. Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive, and on Tuesday the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy’s Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.

One more case was reported in Las Estrellas’ village, where civilian personnel working at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Martin Air Force Base live, said Eduardo Castillo, regional health secretary for the Magallanes area, as reported by news agency AFP, which oversee Chilean operations in the Antarctic. The Sargento Aldea ship docked at that village, he added.

The Chilean authorities said that the first group of 36 people includes 26 military personnel while 10 are civilians. The authorities further stated that the positive patients have so far not shown any COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, the Chilean Navy said that the supply vessel had serviced the base between Nov 27 and Dec 10 and the first 3 people on the vessel tested positive last week. All 208 people on board the Sergeant Aldea vessel have been quarantined by the authorities.

The U.S. National Science Foundation, the agency overseeing U.S. programs in Antarctica, said it was aware of the reports of positive cases in passengers aboard the Sergeant Aldea. Personnel at U.S. Antarctic Program stations have had no interactions with the Chilean stations in question or the personnel who reside there, the foundation said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan