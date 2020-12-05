Warning that the pandemic is "far from over", WHO said it is concerned that recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines has led to a growing perception that the crisis has come to an end.

Geneva | Jagran News Desk: With several countries facing a second wave of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that a vaccine "will not eliminate COVID on their own", asking countries to continue taking precautions.

Warning that the pandemic is "far from over", the global body said it is concerned that recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines has led to a growing perception that the crisis has come to an end.

"We are in a pivotal moment in some countries. There are health systems in some countries at the point of collapse," WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said.

"Vaccines and vaccination will add a major, major, powerful tool to the tool kit that we have. But by themselves, they will not do the job," he added.

500 million vaccine doses via COVAX scheme likely to be available in first quarter of 2021

The WHO also hopes to have half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available for distribution by the global COVAX initiative in the first quarter of 2021.

To date 189 countries have joined the COVAX programme, which is backed by the WHO and seeks to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.

The United States is not among them, having secured bilateral deals. The initial COVAX plan is to vaccinate the 20 per cent of populations at highest risk, including health workers and people aged over 65.

"The goal is to get at least 2 billion doses by end of 2021 which will be enough to vaccinate 20 per cent of the populations of countries that are part of COVAX," chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

This would be enough to "bring to an end the acute phase of the pandemic" by reducing mortality and the impact on health systems, she said.

'Almost all COVID-19 cases develop immune response'

The WHO has also said that nearly 100 per cent of COVID-19 patients develop antibodies no matter the course of the disease.

"What we understand is 90 to 100 per cent of people who are infected with the virus do develop an antibody response, whether you have mild infection or asymptomatic infection all the way to severe infection. And we're still learning how long that antibody response lasts, how strong it is, how it relates to immunity from another infection, and how long that lasts," said WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove.

(With ANI, Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma