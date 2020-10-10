The Chinese reaction came after the US alleged that the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tried to cover up the coronavirus outbreak, which made the crisis even worse.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Once again refuting the claims that the deadly coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China on Friday said that Covid-19 broke out in various parts of the world last year and that it was the first country to report it and act. It is believed that coronavirus was first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading across the world. Also, there are various theories that claim the coronavirus was developed by China as a bioweapon and it escaped a Wuhan lab. Several countries have also favoured an international probe into the origin of the virus and Chinese response to it.

However, the Chinese have denied all these theories. Beijing claims that cases of coronavirus were there is several other countries before the first case was reported in Wuhan. Addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that "the coronavirus is a new kind of virus as more and more facts emerge as reports reveal, we all know that the epidemic broke out in various places in the world at the end of last year, while China was the first to report the outbreak, identified the pathogen and shared the genome sequence with the world."

The Chinese reaction came in response to the US claims that the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tried to cover up the coronavirus outbreak, which made the crisis even worse. The US president has on several occasions called coronavirus "the Chinese virus" or the "Wuhan virus".

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus has infected over 36 million people and killed more than 1 million globally. The US and India are the two worst-hit countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the US has reported over 7.6 million cases and more than 2,12,000 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally has breached 69-lakh mark with over 1.06 lakh deaths.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma