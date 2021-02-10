The Advisory Group termed one of the 2 mutated strains, which was first identified in Bristol, as 'Variant of Concern', while the other, which was first identified in Liverpool, has been designated as 'variant under Investigation'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another alarming development, a government advisory committee in the United Kingdom on Tuesday said that 'two new variants of the coronavirus have been identified in the country'. The committee further said that one of the two new variants has also been classified as a 'concern' and both the new variants have some similarities to the Brazilian and South African variants.

The New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group termed one of the two mutated strains, which was first identified in Bristol, as 'Variant of Concern', while the other, which was first identified in Liverpool, has been designated as 'variant under Investigation'.

The new variants have the E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein of the virus, which is the same change as has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants that have caused international concern. Public Health England has now identified 76 cases of the new variants and is confident that vaccines will work against them.

This comes almost over a month after a new variant of COVID-19 was found in the United Kingdom in December and created a buzz. According to researches, the UK variant found earlier, is almost 70 per cent more infectious and spreads faster than any other strain of the deadly COVID-19.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also termed the strain as a more deadly and mortal form of coronavirus and said that it is associated with a higher degree of mortality. Backing his claim with the preliminary data by the scientists of New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), Boris Johnson said that the new strain of the COVID-19 was much deadlier and increase the chances of deaths among the positive coronavirus patients.

The new variant was first discovered in Kent, south-east England, and spread rapidly through London and then across other regions of the UK. It was already classified as a more highly-transmissible variant but its risk level was so far not believed to be any greater than the original strain.

