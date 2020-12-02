Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered large scale vaccinations in the country from next week and said that the country has produced over two million doses of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered large scale vaccinations in the country from next week and said that the country has produced over two million doses of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination," Putin was quoted by news agency AFP as saying. He also stated that medics and teachers will be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has shown 95 per cent efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients after 42 days of the first dose, according to second interim results of large scale trials.

The new clinical trial results based on 39 positive COVID-19 cases and 18,794 patients, who were administered with both the shots, has shown that the Sputnik V is 91.4 per cent effective on the 28th day and over 95 per cent effective on 42nd day after the first shot of the dose was administered.

UK becomes the first western country to license Covid-19 vaccine

Earlier in the day, the UK became the first Western country to grant an emergency use licence to Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate and said that the same will be available across the country from next week.

"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the government said, adding "the vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."

The UK is expected to receive a total of 40 million doses by the end of 2021, enough to vaccinate up to a third of the population, with the majority of doses anticipated in the first half of next year.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma