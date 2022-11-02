'Continue Complaining': Elon Musk After Backlash On USD 8 Fee For Twitter Blue Tick

AFTER announcing that Twitter will charge for USD 8 per month for getting a blue tick, the netizen expressed their disappointment over Musk’s decision. However, Tesla CEO in another tweet made his stand affirmed. American billionaire who never failed to surprise people took to Twitter and wrote, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”

"Totally stole the idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh," Musk later added. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk announced that Twitter users have to pay for getting a blue tick, adding he said this will allow users to post long videos and audio. He also said the blue tick users get priority in replies, mentions and search which is essential to defeating spam and scam.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bulls**t. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted. You will also get: - Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads,” Musk tweeted.

This announcement from Musk came after various media reports revealed that Twitter is planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like edit and undoing tweets.

The Twitter Blue subscription started widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.

The world’s richest man took control of Twitter after ending USD 44 million deal in the last week of October. Musk began his interest in buying social media platforms in April of this year. However, in a surprising turn of events, a business tycoon who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal in July.

The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.