New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Monday annonced that the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the country. "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" he tweeted.

On Saturday, Trump had said that the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization late Friday.

Trump said that he was proud to say that he has "made sure that this vaccine would be free to all Americans." He further said that his administration has already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country.

Trump further went on to add that the US is the first country in the world to produce "a verifiable, safe and effective vaccine".

Trump and other top U.S. officials will be offered the newly-approved coronavirus vaccine within days as part of a plan to ensure continuity in government amid the pandemic, people familiar with the effort said. The vaccinations will be offered to critical personnel in all three branches of government deemed essential. The shots will be staggered over the following 10 days to ensure staff don’t experience possible side effects all at the same time.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday for the prevention of coronavirus disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.



To date, more than 70.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.



The United States remains the worst-hit nations, with more than 15.8 million confirmed cases and over 294,000 fatalities.

