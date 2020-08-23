In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has denied Dawood's presence on its soil, saying that this claim is "completely baseless and misleading".

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Day after admitting that India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi, Pakistan has once again made a U-turn and has denied that the presence of the underworld don on its soil.

Pakistan had on Saturday for the first time admitted that Dawood, who is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, was in Karachi and had imposed sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders to avoid getting blacklisted by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF had put Pakistan on grey list in June 2018, asking Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019 after the country failed to put a check on terror groups on its soil. However, the FATF had extended the deadline due to the coronavirus crisis.

Now if Pakistan fails to comply with the FATF directive by October, there is every possibility that the global body may put the country in the 'Black List' along with North Korea and Iran.

About Dawood Ibrahim:

Dawood, the gangster-turned terrorist, is the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. India has been regularly asking Pakistan to hand over the underworld don so that he can be prosecuted. However, Pakistan has been denying his presence on its soil.

Earlier, it was reported that Dawood and his wife Mehjabeen Shaikh had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to the Army hospital in Karachi.

Meanwhile, another report suggested that Dawood, who carries a reward of USD 25 million on his head, has also joined hands with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to carry out another attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike in India.

As per reports, the underworld don also has close links with terror outfit al-Qaeda and it planning to carry out attacks in India amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Reports suggest that Dawood can use the sea route to carry out attacks in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma