Climate Change Is Real: Three Things Expert Wants World Leaders To Discuss At COP27

AHEAD of the UN Climate Change Conference COP27, which is scheduled to be held in Egypt, beginning from November 6, a climate expert said that world leaders need to know three things about climate change. The expert warned if humankind continues on its current course, it will leave a hotter and deadlier world for the next generation. To prevent the most harmful effects of climate change, an expert asserted that Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed.

Planet Earth Is Undeniably In Crisis:

The Earth has warmed just over 1 degree Celcius relative to pre-industrial levels. Andrew King, senior lecturer in climate science, at the University of Melbourne warned that greenhouse gas emissions have already caused the sea level to rise, sea ice to shrink and the ocean to become more acidic.

An expert also highlighted the issues of heatwaves. The heatwave in western North America in 2021 saw massive wildfires and straining infrastructure. According to the expert, earlier this year, temperatures in the United Kingdom reached a deadly 40 degrees Celcius for the first time on record creating more tension over climate change.

King said, as per the research the climate crisis is undermining public health through, for instance, greater spread of infectious diseases, air pollution and food shortages.

According to findings, the heat-related fatalities among people over 65 and infants under one year old have increased 68 per cent in 2017-2021, compared to 2000-2004, the expert said.

Emissions Reduction is Very Slow:

An Expert underlined that some countries have succeeded in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to renewable energy. However, it is not happening quickly enough globally.

According to a UN analysis released this week, even if countries meet their climate change targets for 2030, the planet will still warm by approximately 2.5 degrees Celsius this century, exceeding the Paris Agreement's target of keeping warming well below 2 degrees Celsius, King said.

The Hamper Must End:

Climate expert King asserted that it will become more difficult to prevent the most dangerous climate projections with every passing year. The only way to prevent the extinction of our most delicate ecosystems is through international cooperation.

The COP27 must result in a quick transition away from fossil fuels, with no new fossil fuel developments allowed, and greater support for the nations struggling with the most severe effects of climate change.