Christ The Redeemer Hit By Lightning, Stunning Image Goes Viral

BRAZIL’s famous Christ The Redeemer statue was hit by lightening on Friday night, the image of which has now gone viral on social media. The image, which was captured by a Fernando Barga, shows a night time view of the magnificent monument getting hit by the lightning right in the head portion of Christ’s statue.

The image was shared first by Barga on Instagram, where it has got more than 1.3 Lakh likes. On Twitter it has been viewed by more than 24 million people.

"DIVINE LIGHTNING !!! IT'S FRIDAY!!! Recordings taken on February 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM (Christ) and 19:03 PM (Antenna) using NIKON D800 with 70-200mm f/2.8E at 70mm f/8 13" ISO 100,” Barga wrote in caption of the post.

The social media was filled with users claiming that this is a sign from Heaven.

“Lightning Strikes Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue. Some are saying this is a sign. So I ask you, is this a sign of a coming judgment?,” a Twitter user asked sharing the image.

“From a Biblical perspective… Euphrates river is drying up. Earthquake (Turkey) right near the Euphrates where the fallen angels are prophesized to come out. Now there’s “UFO’s”. (Or are they fallen angels coming?) Christ the redeemer statue struck by lightening,” said another user.

The statue is situated in the Tijuana National Park, Rio De Janeiro, and is the highest point in the vicinity. It situated atop a hill and on a tall pedestal.

The monument is the first open-air sanctuary in the world, according to Google Arts and Culture.

“The monument was conceived as an expression of the divinity of Jesus Christ and the unsearchable riches of his Paschal Mystery. That is why it is called Christ the Redeemer of Corcovado,” the site says.

The construction of the sanctuary was first conceptualised by Princess Isabel in 1888. Several people wanted a monument erected atop Corcovado hill in her honour for freeing the slaves. However, she did not agree to it and asked for an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ to be built there. She declared Him to be the True Redeemer of Mankind.