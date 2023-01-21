Chris Hipkins Set To Become New Zealand's New Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister. Hipkins played a significant role in New Zealand's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Aashish Vashistha
Updated: Sat, 21 Jan 2023 09:13 AM IST
Minute Read
Chris Hipkins Set To Become New Zealand's New Prime Minister
44-year-old Chris Hipkins is expected to be formally appointed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers on Sunday. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

CHRIS Hipkins, the only candidate nominated to lead the ruling Labour Party on Saturday, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister. Hipkins played a significant role in New Zealand's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

44-year-old Hipkins is expected to be formally appointed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers on Sunday.

“I think we are an incredibly strong team," Hipkins was quoted as saying by Reuters during a news conference after the party announced him as the sole candidate.

"We've gone through this process with unity and we'll continue to do that. I'm feeling really fortunate to be working with such an amazing group of people who have a real commitment to the service of the people of New Zealand."

Jacinda Ardern on Thursday unexpectedly announced that she would step down as prime minister as she had ‘no more in the tank’ to lead the country, as reported by Reuters.

The lack of other candidates indicated the party lawmakers had united behind Hipkins to prevent a prolonged election and any sign of dissent in the aftermath of Ardern's resignation.

Also Read
Peru Struggles With 'Nationwide Chaos' As Protests Spread
Peru Struggles With 'Nationwide Chaos' As Protests Spread

Hipkins, who was first elected by the Labour Party to serve in parliament in 2008, gained recognition by leading the government's response to the pandemic. Before becoming COVID response minister at the end of the year, he was appointed health minister in July 2020.

Chris Hipkins is currently serving as minister for police, education, and public service as well as a leader of the house.

Ardern, who was only 37 when she assumed office, received praise from around the world for how she handled the country's worst mass shooting and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read
Google To Layoff 12,000 Employees Globally; What Will Ex-Googlers Get? |..
Google To Layoff 12,000 Employees Globally; What Will Ex-Googlers Get? |..

However, she faced intense political pressures at home and a level of hostility from some that had never been witnessed before by a New Zealand leader. She experienced threatening messages and misogynistic statements online.

(With Agency Inputs.)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.