Chinese Officials Drag Man Out Of House For Refusing To Go To Covid-19 Quarantine Facility | Watch

AFTER China lifted restrictions and allowed businesses to reopen amid the massive protests by the people against strict COVID curbs, a video of Chinese health officials dragging a man out of his house has been making rounds on social media platforms.

The video was shared by CNN and according to the reports the man was dragged after he refused to go to the quarantine facility.

The clip shows two officials wearing PPE kits, trying to pull the man out from his sofa while the man keeps crying and struggling to get himself free.

Watch the video:

A man was dragged out of his home in China after allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine facility. Authorities said they later apologized for "pulling and dragging" him. https://t.co/WiOA9AQSSA pic.twitter.com/TjM68WViLO — CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2022

After witnessing massive protests with people demanding to lift covid restrictions, Beijing residents on Saturday cheered the removal of COVID-19 testing booths while Shenzhen said it would no longer require commuters to present test results to travel, as an easing of China's virus curbs gathered pace.

Although daily cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen COVID testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted amid a sharp economic slowdown and public frustration that has boiled over into unrest.

The southern city of Shenzhen announced it would no longer require people to show a negative COVID test result to use public transport or enter parks, following similar moves by Chengdu and Tianjin.

Many testing booths in Beijing have been shut, as the capital stops demanding negative test results as a condition to enter places such as supermarkets and prepares to do so for subways from Monday. Many other venues, including offices, still require testing.

China began tweaking its approach last month, urging localities to become more targeted. Initial reactions, however, were marked with confusion and even tighter lockdowns as cities scrambled to keep a lid on rising cases.

The country reported 32,827 daily local COVID-19 infections on Saturday, down from 34,772 a day earlier. As of Friday, China had reported 5,233 COVID-related deaths and 331,952 cases with symptoms.

(With inputs from Reuters)