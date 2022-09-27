China's Xi Jinping Makes First Public Appearance In Beijing Amid Coup Rumours | Watch

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, September 27 and made his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in mid-September. This appearance of the Chinese President comes amid speculations of a military coup against Xi. Soon after his return to China after the regional security organisation's meeting in September, speculations on social media began claiming that Xi Jinping had been deposed following a coup.

Take a look at Xi's First Public Appearance here:

It was also reported that Jinping has been removed as head of China's People's Liberation Army or PLA and has been put under house arrest. Reportedly, the main sparks behind these coup rumours were some social media videos, wherein heavy military movement towards Beijing was seen.

This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable. https://t.co/hSUS3210GR — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 24, 2022

Additionally, there were claims that more than half the flights in China had been grounded amid the political upheaval. However, the new video on Twitter has quashed all claims made by netizens earlier.

Meanwhile, amid all kinds of speculations, Xi is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as the leader of the Communist Party next month. Xi Jinping is poised to secure a historic third term at the meeting that will cement his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. China's ruling Communist Party is preparing for its five-yearly congress scheduled to begin on October 16. Beijing on Sunday released all the names of the delegates elected to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.