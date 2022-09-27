China's Xi Jinping Makes First Public Appearance In Beijing Amid Coup Rumours | Watch

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 05:49 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, September 27 and made his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in mid-September. This appearance of the Chinese President comes amid speculations of a military coup against Xi. Soon after his return to China after the regional security organisation's meeting in September, speculations on social media began claiming that Xi Jinping had been deposed following a coup.
Take a look at Xi's First Public Appearance here:
2022 9月27日 习近平主席在参观奋进新时代主体成就展时强调踔厉奋发勇毅前行团结奋斗，夺取中国特色社会主义新胜利。党和国家领导人李克强总理，政治局常委栗战书，汪洋，王沪宁，赵乐际，韩正同行参观。中央政治局委员，中央委员，国家公检法领导人，军队领导人参观。#World #China #XiJinping #CPC pic.twitter.com/s3rzSh1xoT— long chen 陈 龙🐲🇨🇳🐲 (@HongLong_Chen) September 27, 2022
It was also reported that Jinping has been removed as head of China's People's Liberation Army or PLA and has been put under house arrest. Reportedly, the main sparks behind these coup rumours were some social media videos, wherein heavy military movement towards Beijing was seen.
This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable. https://t.co/hSUS3210GR— Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 24, 2022
Additionally, there were claims that more than half the flights in China had been grounded amid the political upheaval. However, the new video on Twitter has quashed all claims made by netizens earlier.
Meanwhile, amid all kinds of speculations, Xi is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as the leader of the Communist Party next month. Xi Jinping is poised to secure a historic third term at the meeting that will cement his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. China's ruling Communist Party is preparing for its five-yearly congress scheduled to begin on October 16. Beijing on Sunday released all the names of the delegates elected to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.