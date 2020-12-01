In country's maiden attempt to retrieve materials from an extra-terrestrial body, the mission will collect samples from the moon's surface and return to Earth.

China's first unplanned man mission landed on Moon's surface on Tuesday, news agency AFP reported quoting state media. In country's maiden attempt to retrieve materials from an extra-terrestrial body, the mission will collect samples from the moon's surface and return to Earth.

China had successfully launched the Chang'e-5 lunar probe from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan on November 24.

