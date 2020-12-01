Chang'e-5, China's first unmanned space mission, lands on Moon; to collect samples and return to Earth
In country's maiden attempt to retrieve materials from an extra-terrestrial body, the mission will collect samples from the moon's surface and return to Earth.
Updated: Tue, 01 Dec 2020 09:52 PM IST
China's first unplanned man mission landed on Moon's surface on Tuesday, news agency AFP reported quoting state media. In country's maiden attempt to retrieve materials from an extra-terrestrial body, the mission will collect samples from the moon's surface and return to Earth.
China had successfully launched the Chang'e-5 lunar probe from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan on November 24.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta