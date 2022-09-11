China's Communist Party To Amend Its Constitution, Confer More Power To President Xi

CHINA'S ruling Communist Party is planning to amend its constitution at the country's once-a-five-year Congress next month to give President Xi Jinping more powers while also endorsing a record third term for him to lead the country for another five years or more.

According to analysts, Xi's position will be strengthened further after the ruling Communist Party announced this week that it would amend its constitution at the upcoming national party Congress.

The 25-member Politburo, the Communist Party of China's (CPC) main policy-making committee, met last Friday and stated that "it was stressed at the meeting that the 20th CPC National Congress is a convention of great significance to be held at a crucial time."

"Under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core," the meeting said, "efforts should be made to unite the whole Party and all the Chinese people and lead them in building on past achievements."

His continuation is seen as a major policy shift in the leadership structure, as all of Xi's predecessors, with the exception of founder Mao, retired after two to five-year terms.

Xi, 69, who has been conferred the "core leader" status, a title enjoyed by Mao, is completing his second five-year term this year.

"The Party Constitution is the general charter of the CPC. Making amendments to the Party Constitution by the CPC at its 20th National Congress in line with new circumstances and missions "will help the whole Party better study, abide by, implement and safeguard the dignity of this fundamental document," an official press release issued after the politburo meeting said.

Analysts believe that the decision to amend the party constitution will strengthen Xi's hand by better enshrining his ruling philosophy in the charter.

The party charter was amended at the 2017 party congress to include the "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

After Mao and his successor Deng Xiaoping, Xi became the third leader of the party to have a body of thoughts bearing his name written in the party canon.

A few months later, at the annual national parliamentary sessions, China revised its national constitution, removing the presidential term limit of ten years, allowing Xi to remain in power indefinitely.

Experts believe that the latest revision to the party charter in October would put Xi's position beyond challenge.

Since its inception in 1921, the CPC has amended its constitution at each party congress to reflect changes in its direction.

Since the 1990s, changes to the party constitution have primarily focused on adding the new leadership's political philosophies to an ever-expanding list of the party's charting political doctrines, emphasising their historical significance.