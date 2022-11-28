China's Astronauts To Leave For Six Months In Space On Tuesday

Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu attend a news conference before the Shenzhou-15 spaceflight mission to build China's space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China November 28, 2022. (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

Amid escalating rivalry with the US, China unveiled plans for a manned mission to the Moon and would be sending a three-person crew to their nearly finished space station.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has announced that the Shenzhou-15 crewed spacecraft will be launched on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

Three astronauts — Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu — will travel in the spacecraft to complete the spaceflight mission.

Ji Qiming, the CMSA's associate director, announced to the media that Fei would lead the expedition.

The crew will remain in orbit for roughly six months, during which time the low-orbit space station's construction is anticipated to be finished.

A Long March-2F carrier rocket, which will soon be fuelled, will conduct the launch, according to Ji.

According to Ji, the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft would execute a quick, automatic rendezvous and dock with the front port of the Tianhe core module of the space station after entering orbit.

The Shenzhou-15 crew will see the entry of the Tianzhou-6 cargo ship and Shenzhou-16 manned spacecraft while they are in orbit.

China is launching numerous rockets despite worries about the falling debris they will cause to be dispersed throughout the globe.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the Shenzhou-15 astronauts will return in May of the following year.

China has flown three manned missions to connect to its space station.

Three astronauts in two batches were each flown to the space station for a six-month construction assignment.

A second group of three astronauts are currently stationed on Tianhe while one group of astronauts returned.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC) had previously stated that the low-orbit space station's construction will be finished this year.

China will be the only nation with a space station once it is complete.