New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China has named a new world record for itself in its latest scientific experiment. Yes, China's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) has achieved a plasma temperature of 120 million Celsius for almost 2 minutes (101 seconds).

As per reports, the experts who were working on the "artificial sun", were also able to touch 160 million celsius for 20 seconds too. Before this, the earlier record was when they achieved 100 million celsius for 100 seconds.

The whole purpose of the Tokamak device designed is to produce the nuclear fusion process so as to get unlimited energy without creating much radioactive waste. The whole operation is being conducted at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) in Hefei.

The HL-2M Tokamak device is made to replicate the nuclear fusion process that occurs naturally in the sun and stars to provide almost infinite clean energy through controlled nuclear fusion, which is often dubbed as the "artificial sun."

Talking about the 'Artificial Sun' experiment creating a new record, the director of the physics department of the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, Li Miao spoke to Global Times saying, "The breakthrough is significant progress, and the ultimate goal should be keeping the temperature at a stable level for a long time."

As per a report in New Atlas, the device has different magnetic coils which are there to sustain hydrogen plasma's superheated streams for a maximum period of time in order to let the reactions take place.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal