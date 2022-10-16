China Will Never Renounce Right To Use Force In Taiwan; Deepen Patriotic Education: Xi Jinping; 10 Points

Visitors stand in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, at an exhibition titled "Forging Ahead in the New Era" during an organised media tour ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will never renounce its right to use force over Taiwan and declared the achieving full control over Hong Kong. The announcements came during a speech at the start of the Communist Party Congress, where he is widely expected to win a third term that cements his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

The twice-a-decade gathering of roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country began in the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square amid tight security. Here are the 10 major announcements made by the Chinese Premier:

Full Control Over Hong Kong, Determined On Taiwan

China has achieved comprehensive control over Hong Kong, turning it from chaos to governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing. China has also waged a major struggle against Taiwan separatism and is determined and able to oppose territorial integrity, Xi said.

China ‘Will Never Renounce Right To Use Force Over Taiwan’

Xi Jinping said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force. Xi made the comments in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress in Beijing.

Must Ensure Hong Kong Is Ruled By Patriots: Xi

China must ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots and Beijing will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. "One country, two systems" is the best system for Hong Kong and must be adhered to in the long run, Xi said in a speech to around 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

China Will Deepen Patriotic Education

China will deepen patriotic education, Xi said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress. China will actively guide religion to be compatible with a socialist society and maintain the principle of developing culture with socialist characteristics, Xi added.

Will Accelerate Building Of World-class Military

China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, said Xi Jinping. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military, Xi said.

Will Promote Common Prosperity: Xi

President Xi said that China will solidly promote common prosperity, improve the system of wealth distribution and accelerate the development of a housing system based on both home rental and purchases. China will "increase the income of low income-earners, expand the middle-income class, regulate the order of income distribution and regulate the mechanism of wealth accumulation," he said.

Xi said China should step up building a housing system where people can buy and rent homes supplied by various entities and through multiple channels.

‘China Will Unwaveringly Support Private Economy’

China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play a decisive role in resource allocation, President Xi Jinping said. China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power, Xi said.

"We must build a high-level socialist market economic system ... unswervingly consolidate and develop the public ownership system, unswervingly encourage and support the development of the private economy, give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources, and give better play to the role of the government," he said.

Xi Vows To Prioritise Environment

President Xi Jinping said that China will give priority to protecting the environment and promoting green consumption, production and lifestyles, saying the protection of nature was essential to building a modern socialist country. He said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control. He vowed to continue an "energy revolution" and promote the clean use of coal.

Xi Touts Communist Party’s Covid Fight

President Xi Jinping on Sunday touted the ruling Communist Party's fight against Covid-19 and said China had won international praise. In recent days, Beijing has repeatedly emphasised its commitment to Xi's zero-Covid strategy, a policy that has caused widespread frustration and economic damage.

China Will Seek To Lift Birth Rate

China will enact policies to boost its birth rate, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, as policymakers worry that an imminent decline in China's population could hurt the world's second-biggest economy. "We will establish a policy system to boost birth rates and pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population ageing," Xi said. Although China has 1.4 billion people, the most in the world, its births are set to fall to record lows this year, demographers say, dropping below 10 million from last year's 10.6 million babies - already down 11.5% from 2020. The authorities imposed a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, later switching to a three-child policy, acknowledging the nation is on the brink of a demographic downturn.

