China’s Wang Yi Heads To Russia Day After Tense Meeting With US State Secy Blinken

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday to meet his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and show solidarity with the nation ahead of one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While, the Chinese diplomat Wang Yi who was recently promoted to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top foreign policy advisor is expected to arrive in Moscow this week as a part of his eight-day Europe tour.

In a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, which started in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea region, the Kremlin announced its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Wang Yi’s European tour includes his visits to France, Hungary, and Italy. The Chinese diplomat attended the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines. In the conference, Blinken expressed concerns over the possibility of Beijing supplying weapons to Moscow.

While speaking at the conference, Wang reiterated a call for discussion and suggested European countries to ‘think calmly’ on ending the war.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden gave the order to shoot down the alleged spy balloon of China after it slowly traversed the middle of the nation, allegedly over several top-secret military locations. Biden also asserted that the incident did not harm relations between the United States and China.

China in response accused America of illegally flying high-altitude balloons into their airspace more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022. The spy balloon incident also impacted relations between Beijing and Washington. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to Beijing that was scheduled in early February after US officials said they were tracking the device.

Despite China's public charm offensive in Europe to portray itself as a peace negotiator, Beijing's increasing partnership with Moscow has alarmed Western capitals as the US and its allies reaffirm their support for Ukraine and boost military aid, as reported by CNN.