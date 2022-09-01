China Violated Human Rights By 'Arbitrary, Discriminatory Detention' Of Uyghurs In Xinjiang: UN Report

The United Nations (UN) has (local time) said that China's "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslim communities in the Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity. It made the remarks in a long-awaited report that was released on Wednesday.

The report was released by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, visited China in this May, shortly before the end of her four-year term. Bachelet has been facing criticism "for being too soft on China".

In its 48-page report, the UN Human Rights Office said that "serious human rights violations" were committed in the Xinjiang region "in the context of the government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies".

"The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups ... may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," the report said, asking China to immediately release all people who are detained in training centers, prisons or detention facilities.

"There are credible indications of violations of reproductive rights through the coercive enforcement of family planning policies since 2017," it said, adding that a lack of government data "makes it difficult to draw conclusions on the full extent of current enforcement of these policies and associated violations of reproductive rights."

China has been regularly accused of violating human rights of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in the western Xinjiang region. However, China has always denied the allegations.

It has also refuted the UN report and called a "farce" planned by the United States (US), the West and anti-China forces based on false information and the assumption of guilt.

Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN in New York, said ahead of the report's release that the UN Human Rights Office should not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"We all know, so well, that the so-called Xinjiang issue is a completely fabricated lie out of political motivations and its purpose definitely is to undermine China's stability and to obstruct China's development," he said. "We do not think it will produce any good to anyone, it simply undermines the cooperation between the United Nations and a member state."