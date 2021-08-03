China has confined the residents of entire cities to their homes, cut domestic transport links, and rolled out mass testing as it battles its largest coronavirus outbreak in months. The country reported 61 domestic cases on Tuesday.

Beijing | Jagran News Desk: Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said that they would test the entire population in the Central Chinese city for COVID-19 as cases of Coronavirus are reported again after more than a year, news agency AFP reported. Wuhan is a city of 11 million which is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, the authorities announced. This comes after a year-long streak without domestic cases after an initial outbreak with an unprecedented lockdown in early 2020.

The Delta variant of Coronavirus had reached dozens of cities in China after infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing sparked a chain of cases in other parts.

As of now, major cities including Beijing have tested millions of residents for COVID-19. Residential compounds have been cordoned off there and close contacts have been put under quarantine.

The city of Yangzhou, near Nanjing, was the latest local government to order its residents after 40 new infections were reported in large-scale testing. More than 1.3 million residents in Yangzhou are now confined to their homes, with each household allowed to send only one person outside per day to shop for necessities, the local government said on Tuesday. Recently, Zhuzhou city-issued similar orders to more than two million people combined.

Meanwhile, tourists have been blocked from entering Beijing during the peak summer holiday travel season. Residents are asked not to stop outside unless necessary. China had earlier boasted of bringing domestic cases down to virtually zero allowing the economy to rebound.

(With inputs from AFP)

