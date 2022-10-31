China Slams US' Plans To Deploy Nuclear-Capable Bombers

THE United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said to news agency Reuters on Monday, amid heightened tensions with China.

Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Royal Australian Air Force's remote Tindal base, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

On being asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond. “We engage with our friends in the United States alliance from time to time,” Albanese said.

“There are visits to Australia, including in Darwin, that has U.S. Marines on a rotating basis stationed there,” he said.

The U.S. Air Force told ABC the ability to deploy U.S. bombers to Australia "sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power.”

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles' office declined to comment. When asked for a comment at a regular briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said defence and security cooperation between countries should not target third parties.

"The relevant practices of the U.S. side have increased tensions in the region, seriously undermined regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region, Zhao said.

"China urges the parties concerned to abandon the old Cold War zero-sum mentality and narrow geopolitical concepts, and do more to contribute to regional peace and stability and to enhance mutual trust."

Meanwhile, Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton said, “It would be fantastic to have them cycling through more regularly,” Dutton said, referring to the bombers. “It bolsters our security position in an uncertain time.”

While in office, Dutton said he had discussed with U.S. authorities rotating all aspects of the U.S. Air Force through sparsely populated northern Australia.

“To defend that (northern Australia) and to deter anybody from taking action against us is absolutely essential,” Dutton said.

“We have a vulnerability and it's important for us to have a very strong relationship with the United States ... and all of our allies,” Dutton added.

The United States has drawn up detailed plans for what it calls a "squadron operations facility" for use during the Northern Territory dry season, an adjoining maintenance centre, and a parking area for the B-52s, the ABC report said.

The ability to deploy the long-range bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about Washington's ability to project air power, the U.S. Air Force was quoted as saying in the report.

Last year, the United States, Britain, and Australia created a security deal that will provide Australia with the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, riling China.

(With inputs from agencies)