China Slams UN Report Over Abuses On Uyghurs In Xinjiang, Calls Rights Body 'Thugs, Accomplice Of US'

China on Thursday came up with a stern reaction over a report UN Human Rights body which alleged serious abuses on Uyghurs Muslims in Xinjiang. Responding to the report China said that the United Nations rights office was the "thug and accomplice" of the US and the Western nations.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, in a statement, said that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights "has already sunk to (becoming) the thug and accomplice of the US and the West against the vast majority of developing countries", AFP reported.

"The so-called assessment is orchestrated and produced by the US and some western forces. It is completely illegal and null and void," Wenbin added.

Just hours before her four-year term ended, UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet released a controversial long-delayed report that asserted that China may be guilty of "crimes against humanity" in its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

The "restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively" by the Uyghur and other Muslims "may constitute international crimes, in particular, crimes against humanity", the report released in Geneva just before midnight Wednesday said.

Shortly after the report was published, the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, opposed the report and described it as a "fabricated lie out of political motivations".

Amb. Zhang Jun: "We are firmly opposed to such a report. We all know so well that the so-called Xinjiang issue is completely a fabricated lie out of political motivations. Its purpose is to undermine China's stability and obstruct China's development." pic.twitter.com/rkjdblbcVP — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) August 31, 2022

"We are firmly opposed to such a report. We all know so well that the so-called Xinjiang issue is completely a fabricated lie out of political motivations. Its purpose is to undermine China's stability and obstruct China's development," he had said.

The UN report further blamed the Chinese government's campaign against terrorism for what it said was the "arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups" and the restrictions on religion.

It mentioned reports that the Muslim minorities were subjected to sexual violence, torture and forced labour in the camps, and mosques and cemeteries were destroyed.

Referring to the massive detention camps by Beijing's name for them, "Vocational Education Centres (VETC)", the report said that the "patterns of abuse" there "come against the backdrop of broader discrimination against members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim minorities based on perceived security threats emanating from individual members of these groups".

The minorities face "far-reaching, arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms, in violation of international norms and standards", the report said.

The restrictions include "undue restrictions on religious identity and expression", and "violations of reproductive rights through the coercive and discriminatory enforcement of family planning and birth control policies".

Noting the "increasing restrictions on expressions of Muslim religious practice", the report said that there "are recurring reports of the destruction of Islamic religious sites, such as mosques, shrines and cemeteries".

(With Agency Inputs)