China Silent On India's UNHRC Vote Abstention, Says Xinjiang Crackdown Intended To Combat Terrorism

CHINA remained silent on Saturday regarding India's boycott of the UNHRC vote on the human rights situation in Xinjiang but justified its crackdown on Uygur Muslims, claiming it was necessary to combat "terrorism and separatism."

China's remarks come the day after New Delhi, for the first time, called for respecting and safeguarding the rights of people living in the autonomous region. India abstained from voting on the Xinjiang issue at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.

"I have noted relevant reports. I want to stress that the issues related to Xinjiang are not about human rights. They are about countering violent terrorism, radicalisation and separatism," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, responding to a question on Arindam Bagchi's remarks.

"Thanks to strenuous efforts, there has been no violent terrorist incident in Xinjiang for over five consecutive years," she told a media briefing here. Mao, however, was silent on the question seeking her reaction to India's abstention from voting on a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva that called for a debate on concerns over the human rights situation in Xinjiang.

A core group of nations, including Turkey, presented the draft resolution, which was also co-sponsored by a number of other nations, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States.

Observers claim that the 11 abstentions helped China avoid a diplomatic embarrassment over the treatment of Uygur Muslims in the autonomous province of Xinjiang, where it drew widespread censure. As a result, China was able to just about skate through the vote.

Mao stated that the results of the election proved "the truth will always prevail." According to Mao, every ethnic group's human rights are upheld as much as is practical in Xinjiang.

In a clear statement regarding the situation in Xinjiang, India remarked on Friday that the rights of the people in the autonomous region should be "respected and guaranteed."

In response to a question regarding the UNHRC vote, Bagchi stated that the abstention was consistent with the long-standing custom of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

"The human rights of the people of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region should be respected and guaranteed. We hope that the relevant party will address the situation objectively and properly," Bagchi said in New Delhi.

The comments came amid the continuing border issues between India and China.

(With Agency Inputs)