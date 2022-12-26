China Sends Fighter Jets To Taiwan; What Led To Escalation Of Tensions: Explainer

THE TENSIONS between China and Taiwan flared up once again after seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours. Of this, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line. According to Taiwan's official Central News Agency, it was the largest Chinese air force incursion to date.

What Led To The Escalation Of Tensions Between China And Taiwan

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, said it had conducted "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically governed island and the United States.

However, Taiwan's government, which is officially known as the Republic of China, argued that the island has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China its claims of sovereignty are void.

The tension between China and Taiwan began after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island and met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in August despite the Chinese warning for the trip to be avoided. Shortly after Pelosi left, China launched war games near the island which it claims as its "sacred" territory.

Since Pelosi's visit, China has continued with its military activities near Taiwan, meanwhile, the island has continued to bolster its defences. The office of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Tsai will call a high-level national security meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss reinforcing the island's civil defence system.

"The more preparations we make, the less likely there will be rash attempts of aggression. The more united we are, the stronger and safer Taiwan would become," Tsai, as quoted by Reuters told a military ceremony on Monday.

The United States has long maintained a position of "strategic ambiguity," refusing to say outright whether it would use force to defend Taiwan. However, Biden made his most direct declaration on the subject in September when he declared that the American military would protect Taiwan in the case of a Chinese invasion.

During the latest incursion, several Chinese planes, mostly fighter jets, crossed the median line in the sensitive Taiwan Strait before returning to China. According to a map provided by Taiwan's defence ministry, seven Chinese navy ships were also detected near Taiwan.