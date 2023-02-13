china-says-us-flew-more-than-10-balloons-over-chinese-airspace

Day after the US shot down fourth 'unidentified' flying object, China alleged that there have been at least 10 instances when US high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission since the beginning of 2022. Beijing has been engaged in a diplomatic row with the Washington after US jets shot down what it claimed was a Chinese spy balloon.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "Since last year, the US's high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments." Wang was addressing a regular briefing in Beijing in response to a question.

Wang did not describe the balloons as military or for espionage purposes and did not provide further details. Asked how China had responded to such incursions into its airspace, Wang said its responses had been "responsible and professional".

The US defense department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China's assertion comes after the United States shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 after it had drifted across the continental United States for days.

In resposne to the Chinese balloon, the United States postponed a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. China says the balloon was a civilian research craft that had mistakenly blown off course and accused the United States of overreacting.

"The first thing the US side should do is to look at itself, to change its ways, not to smear and incite confrontation," Wang said. In recent days, the US military has shot down three other flying objects over North America. Wang said he had no information on the latest three objects shot down by the United States.

-- Reuters