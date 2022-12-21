China Says No New COVID Death Reported After Changing Criteria To Count Virus-Related Casualties

Security personnel stand at the gate of a residential compound that is under lockdown in Beijing. (Reuters Photo)

AMID the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in China, Beijing on Wednesday issued a statement saying that not a single death has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This statement came as China changed its criteria to record virus-related deaths to mean most are no longer counted. China's lifting of COVID-related curbs last month has reportedly led to a sudden resurgence in new COVID cases in the country.

Media reports have suggested that hospitals in China are struggling to cope with the caseload and pharmacy shelves are stripped bare due to excessive demand for medicines while crematoriums in the country are overwhelmed due to a large number of deaths due to the deadly virus which was discovered first in China's Wuhan in 2019.

As per China's new criteria for counting COVID-related deaths, only those who had directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under Covid death statistics. Earlier, people dying of an illness while infected with COVID-19 were counted as a Covid death. This way of recording Covid deaths accounts for huge numbers of fatalities in other countries.

"At present after being infected with the Omicron variant, the main cause of death remains underlying diseases," Wang Guiqiang of Peking University First Hospital said during the press briefing of the National Health Commission (NHC).

"Old people have other underlying conditions, only a very small number die directly of respiratory failure caused by infection with Covid. We are not avoiding the dangers of Covid. At the same time we need to assess Covid's dangers in a scientific manner," Wang Guiqiang added.

According to a report by news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), crematorium workers are struggling to keep up with the massive surge in deaths across China's northeast to southeast. Chinese authorities earlier last week had admitted that the recent COVID outbreak in the country is "impossible" to track after it decided to end mandatory mass testing.

According to AFP quoting data from Chinese authorities, China on Wednesday recorded 3,049 new domestic Covid cases and zero new deaths. Officially, there have been 5,241 Covid deaths in China since the start of the pandemic.

The US State Department on Monday said the surge of infections in China had become a matter of international concern. "We know that any time the virus is spreading, that it is in the wild, that it has the potential to mutate and to pose a threat to people everywhere. The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP, given the size of China's economy," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.