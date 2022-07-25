'Testimony To Trust And...': China's Xi Jinping, Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe Congratulate Droupadi Murmu

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu on assuming office as he spoke about the importance of India-China ties and how the relationship between the two Asian giants is crucial for peace, stability, and development of the region.

In a congratulatory message, Xi said that "he attaches great importance to China-India relations, and stands ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track".

In addition to Xi, Sri Lanka's newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated Murmu, recalling the close ties between New Delhi and Colombo.

"Your appointment to this chief responsibility in one of the largest democracies is testimony to the trust and confidence the government and the people have placed in your caliber and political acumen," said Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as Sri Lanka's eighth president on July 21.

"Your leadership offers fresh impetus to our joint endeavors to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties we enjoy and I look forward to working closely with you towards this end," Wickremesinghe added.

Murmu, 64, was administered the oath of the office on Monday by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramanna, days after she won the Presidential elections 2022.

In her first address as India's President, Murmu - first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office - said she was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," she added.