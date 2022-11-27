China Rocked By Protests Against Covid Norms, Lockdown; Here's Why

The protestors in China have turned to blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions. (Reuters)

PROTESTS erupted at cities and universities across China on Saturday and stretched into Sunday, where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" against the country's stringent "zero-covid" policy.

The fire on Thursday that reportedly killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, has sparked a fresh wave of public anger. According to many Internet users, the residents could not escape in time as the building was partially locked down. However, city officials denied these accusations.

Why Are People Protesting?

China has put a strict curfew on the Xinjiang region, which is reportedly home to 10 million Uighurs. The four million people of Urumqi have been barred from leaving their homes for up to 100 days, making it one of the country's longest lockdowns.

On Thursday, a fire broke out in an apartment in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, killing ten people and injuring nine others. The video that emerged from various social media handles appears to suggest lockdown measures are delaying the firefighters from reaching the victims. This has triggered anger and fuels speculation that the lockdown measures might have impeded residents' escape.

This incident acted as a catalyst for the citizens already angry over the stringent "zero-covid" policy. Students across several university campuses held gatherings or put up posters as a sign of protest against the COVID policy of the Chinese government. In many cities, residents locked down neighborhoods, tore down barriers, and protested on the streets.

These protests are also making headlines, as such widespread protests are exceptionally rare in China, where the ruling communist government has denied the citizens' right to dissent.

Blank Sheets As Symbol of Defiance

The protestors in China have turned to blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions. These images and videos have gone viral on social media, where the protestors can be seen holding up blank sheets of paper in silent protest. This is a tactic used to evade censorship or arrest.