China Raises Covid Death Count To Nearly 60,000 Amid Global Criticism Over Data

Amid international criticism of China's coronavirus data, the country stated on Saturday that approximately 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals since it abandoned its zero-Covid policy last month. This is a significant rise from previously published estimates.

After significant protests in late November, Beijing abruptly lifted its tight three-year anti-virus system of regular testing, travel restrictions, and mass lockdowns. Since then, infections have skyrocketed throughout the 1.4 billion-person country.

On Saturday, a health official stated that Covid fever and emergency hospitalisations had peaked and that fewer people were being admitted to hospitals on a regular basis. China has frequently defended the accuracy of its Covid data and last released daily death estimates on Monday.

According to Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), Chinese hospitals reported 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8 and January 12. Of these, 5,503 were caused by respiratory failure due to Covid and the remainder resulted from a combination of Covid and other diseases, she said at a press briefing.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which earlier this week said that China was heavily under-reporting deaths from the virus and called for more information, on Saturday welcomed Beijing's announcement, while renewing its plea for more detailed data. The UN agency said its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had spoken with Ma Xiaowei, director of China's National Health Commission, about the latest outbreak, which the WHO said was similar to what had been seen in other countries.

"The reported data indicate a decline in case numbers, hospitalizations, and those requiring critical care," it said, commenting on Beijing's numbers.

China has previously reported just over 5,000 deaths since the pandemic started, one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, despite the fact that international health experts have anticipated at least 1 million Covid-related deaths this year. Over the previous month, authorities had been reporting five or fewer deaths each day, which was in stark contrast to the long lines at funeral businesses and the body bags being taken out of hospitals.

On Saturday, Jiao said China divides Covid-related deaths between those from respiratory failure due to coronavirus infection and those from underlying disease combined with the infection. "The standard is basically in line with those adopted by the World Health Organisation and other major countries," she said.

Last month, a Chinese health expert at a government news conference said only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting Covid would be classified as Covid deaths. Heart attacks or cardiovascular disease causing the death of infected people would not get that classification.