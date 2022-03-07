Beijing (China) | Jagran World Desk: The world is witnessing a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases at a significant rate. However, as per the latest developments in China, the country reported its highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years on Sunday.

Reportedly, China reported 214 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday. This unexpected surge in Covid cases in China is led by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

According to Reuters, China's latest local virus flare-ups are tiny by global standards, and the country is sticking to its "dynamic-clearing" policy which requires local authorities to quickly identify and quarantine every infection and their close contacts and impose travel restrictions to cut off the transmission.

Despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach of dealing with outbreaks, this Sunday's covid surge was massive in China.

Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no indication Beijing might ease the highly touted “zero tolerance” strategy in an annual report to the national legislature on Saturday, reported AP.

As per reports, “Zero tolerance" requires quarantines and lockdowns on entire communities even if there are less number of cases in the city.

The 214 local cases that were found in China were detected in the provinces of Guangdong, Jilin, and Shandong. The number of locally transmitted asymptomatic cases rose to 312 for Sunday, the highest daily number since China started in late March 2020 to classify symptomless infections separately from confirmed cases.

In a sigh of relief, there were no new deaths, as it left the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 6, China had reported 111,195 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

The city's mass vaccination program has led to the larger number of asymptomatic cases, a Shanghai health official said at a news conference on Sunday.

At present, 3,837 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, many of them infected with the omicron strain.

Posted By: Ashita Singh