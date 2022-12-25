China Ready To Work With India, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Amid Border Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that China is willing to work with India through steady and sound growth of the relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

While addressing the reporters on China's relations with India, Wang said, "China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military-to-military channels, and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas. We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations."

Wang made this statement against the backdrop of the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the clash, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement saying that India and China had met at the Chushul-Moldo border crossing point on the Chinese side for their 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting on December 20 and had agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," according to the statement.

The MEA in a statement said that the two sides agreed to stay in close contact, maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

(With Agency Inputs.)