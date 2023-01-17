China's Population Declines For 1st Time Since 1961; India Expected To Become Most-Populated Country This Year

CHINA’s population declined last year for the first time in six decades. This historic turn is expected to mark the commencement of a long period of decline in its citizens' population, which will profoundly impact China's economy and the rest of the world.

This is the worst drop in population since 1961, which was the last year of China’s Great Famine. It also reinforces predictions that India would surpass China as the world's most populous country this year, as reported by Reuters. By the end of 2022, China's population declined by roughly 8,50,000 to 1.41175 billion as per the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

According to UN experts, over the long term, China’s population will shrink by 109 million by 2050, which is more than triple the decline they previously predicted in 2019. Domestic demographers are concerned that China will get old before it becomes wealthy, slowing the economy as revenues drop and government debt increases as a result of soaring health and welfare costs.

"China's demographic and economic outlook is much bleaker than expected. China will have to adjust its social, economic, defence and foreign policies," a demographer, Yi Fuxian was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The demographer also added that China’s declining labour force and a downturn in manufacturing would exacerbate high prices and high inflation in the United States (US) and Europe.

China recorded the lowest birth rate in 2022 at 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest birth rate on record. In 2021, China recorded 7.52 births per 1,000 people. The death rate, the highest since 1974 during the Cultural Revolution, was 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people, which compares with a speed of 7.18 deaths in 2021.

A significant part of the population decline is the result of China’s one-child policy, which was imposed between 1980 to 2015, as well as expensive schooling expenditures that have prevented many Chinese from having more than one child or any at all. Population experts also believe that China’s strict zero-Covid policy which was in place for three years has caused further damage to the country’s demographic outlook.

(With Reuters Inputs)