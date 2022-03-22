Beijing/ Kunming | Jagran News Desk: All 132 people onboard the ill-fated Boeing 737-800 aircraft that crashed near the city of Wuzhou in China's Guangxi region are feared dead as no survivors have been found till now, reported Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, adding that a rescue operation is still underway.

"Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," CCTV said on Tuesday morning, as reported by The Associated Press.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Kunming in the Yunnan province to Guangzhou. However, it crashed near Wuzhou due to unknown reasons. According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com, the aircraft - China Eastern Flight 5735 - was flying at 455 knots at around 29,000 feet around 2.20 pm (local time).

However, the aircraft suddenly dived to 7,400 feet but regained an altitude of 1,200 feet again. However, it dove again and stopped transmitting data 96 seconds after starting to fall, according to FlightRadar24.com.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members. "The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," it said.

CCTV, meanwhile, reported that President Xi Jinping has called for investigators "to determine the cause of the crash as soon as possible".

Boeing, on the other hand, said its thoughts were with the passengers and crew. "Boeing is in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by (CAAC)," it said.

The disaster comes as Boeing seeks to rebound from several overlapping crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and crashes involving its 737 MAX model. Shares of the planemaker closed 3.6 per cent lower. China Eastern has grounded its fleet of 737-800 planes, state media reported. It has 109 of the aircraft, according to FlightRadar24.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma