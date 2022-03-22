New Delhi/ Beijing | Jagran News Desk: No survivors have been found till now in the wreckage of the ill-fated Boeing 737-800 aircraft that crashed in China's Guangxi region on March 21, said Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

"Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," said CCTV, adding that hundreds of rescuers are scurrying the mountains to collect the debris and find survivors.

The Boeing 737-800 belonged to the China Eastern Airlines. It was flying to the industrial center of Guangzhou from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan. The crash, however, shattered China's airlines record of over 100 million continuous hours of safe flight as of February 19.

It has also brought back the memomries of the Heilongjiang crash in China in 2010, when an Embraer passenger plane crashed in Yichun, killing 42 people.

Boeing 737-800 is considered as one of the safest aircraft in the world. However, it has been involved in several crashes and accidents. Following are details of aviation disasters involving Boeing 737-800:

Air India Express - 2020:

In August 7, 2020, 21 people lost their lives after a Boeing 737-800 of Air India Express slid off the runway in Kozhikode due to heavy rains. The flight was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded nationals back to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plane broke into two pieces after skidding off the runway. It is considered as one of the worst aviation disasters in India.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 - 2020:

On January 8, 2020, a Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran in Iran, killing all 176 people onboard. The plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile (SAM). Initially, the Iranian government denied its role, but later admitted it and said the plane was hit because of "mortal error".

Flydubai Flight 981 - 2016:

62 people, including seven crew members, were killed after a Boeing 737-800 of Flydubai crashed in Russia in March 2016. The plane was flying from Dubai to Russia.

Air India Express Flight 812 - 2010:

On May 22, 2010, 152 people lost their lives after a Boeing 737-800 plane of Air India Express crashed in Mangalore. The plane was flying to Mangalore from Dubai.

Kenya Airways Flight 507 - 2007:

108 passengers and six crew members were killed on May 5, 2007, after a Boeing 737-800 of Kenya Airways - which was travelling to Nairobi from Kenya crashed after takeoff from Douala International Airport in Cameroon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma